Annual Lincoln Day Dinner canceled
Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee reminds that the July 25 Lincoln Day Dinner has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Food Truck Fridays
Food Truck Fridays return to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia for its fourth summer celebration. Local food truck vendors will be on-location from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 and 28 at the Ronald McDonald House at 910 Pennsylvania Ave. The schedule this Friday is Food SHACK, Gritt’s Farm; Huskey’s Ice Cream; Mmmm and Tropical Sno. Outdoor seating will be available or meals can be ordered to go. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and patrons are encouraged to wear face masks or coverings. Proceeds from the events provide families a comfortable place to stay while caring for their children at a Charleston medical facility. Pop tab donations will also be accepted each Friday as an additional way for patrons to help Ronald McDonald House continue its programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
