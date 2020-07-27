Manpower recruiting event
Manpower Recruiting Event: “Drive-Thru” will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Manpower Charleston Office, 503 Pennsylvania Ave. Candidates should bring a mask and two forms of identification. Candidates are asked to pull into the Manpower office parking lot from the east off of Pennsylvania Avenue and exit west onto Lee Street. A Manpower recruiter will then greet them, collect identification, direct them to the next steps and ask that candidates wear a mask. For questions, call or text Manpower at 304-346-0617, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Comments on Annual Work Program accepted
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History announces the proposed Annual Work Program for the 2020-2021 Historic Preservation Program is now available for review and comment. The work program describes the activities and programs the State Historic Preservation Office will undertake as part of its continuing efforts to assist communities and residents of the state in preserving the physical evidence of our history. A copy of the proposed work program may be requested by contacting John Adamik, SHPO, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, W.Va. 25305-0300. The plan can also be reviewed on the department’s web page: http://www.wvculture.org/shpo/work/index.html. Persons reviewing the program document may submit comments by completing a “Work Program Comment Form” (available with the work program) and mailing it to the address above. The deadline for public comment is Aug. 31. For more information, call Susan Pierce at 304-558-0240.
