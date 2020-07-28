Library cancels gala
The Cabell County Public Library Board has voted to cancel the 2020 Library Gala, which had been postponed in March because of COVID-19. Those who have already donated toward the new Barboursville Library have been asked to leave their tax-deductible donation in place so that it can be applied to the project. Those who prefer refunds should contact the Board by Aug. 25. For information, call Norma Casto, Special Events Coordinator, or Judy Rule, Director, at 304-528-5700.
EverWalk Nation walk
The August First Saturday socially distanced walk of the WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday around Ridenour Lake in Nitro. Follow 21st Street in Nitro to reach the main entrance of Ridenour Lake, and follow the entrance road to the parking lot. No registration required. For information, contact pattihamil10@gmail.com.
Church announcement
Rock of Ages Free Will Baptist Church, 633 Buffington Street in Huntington, will feature Pastor Jason C. Black as preacher at the 11 a.m. Sunday service. Sunday school will start at 10 a.m. Pastor Black will preach at 6 p.m. and the Church Singers will sing. The Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting/Youth Group Meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Creation Science meeting
The Kanawha Creation Science Group will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the God’s Lighthouse Church, 4278 Washington St. W. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us.
