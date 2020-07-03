Bulletin Board: July 3, 2020

Charleston Movie Night on Patrick Street

The City of Charleston will partner with WQBE and Electric 102.7 to show the live-action version of “Aladdin” beginning at 9 p.m. July 10 with a 30-minute cartoon at the Big Lots parking lot on Patrick Street. The film is free. Parking will begin at 7:30 p.m., 90 minutes prior to the event, and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets do not need to be reserved in advance. Event capacity will be limited to the first 261 vehicles parked. Social distancing rules will continue to be in place. Dem 2 Brothers will be on-site with a limited menu and public restrooms will be available.

Huntington Christmas in July Drive in Movie

Greater Huntington Park and Recreation will sponsor a Christmas in July Drive-In Movie featuring “Home Alone,” beginning at dark on July 10 at the Altizer Park Ballfield. Tickers are $5 per car. Free Christmas ornaments will be given out while supplies last.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Adkins, Anne - 6 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Morton, Freda - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Nunn, Terry - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Olive, Rex - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Reynolds, George - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Rhodes, Ella - 4 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Rose, Carol - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Waldron, Helen - 1 p.m., Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek.

Wibberg, David - 11 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Charleston.