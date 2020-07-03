Bulletin Board: July 3, 2020

Charleston Movie Night on Patrick Street
The City of Charleston will partner with WQBE and Electric 102.7 to show the live-action version of “Aladdin” beginning at 9 p.m. July 10 with a 30-minute cartoon at the Big Lots parking lot on Patrick Street. The film is free. Parking will begin at 7:30 p.m., 90 minutes prior to the event, and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets do not need to be reserved in advance. Event capacity will be limited to the first 261 vehicles parked. Social distancing rules will continue to be in place. Dem 2 Brothers will be on-site with a limited menu and public restrooms will be available.
Huntington Christmas in July Drive in Movie
Greater Huntington Park and Recreation will sponsor a Christmas in July Drive-In Movie featuring “Home Alone,” beginning at dark on July 10 at the Altizer Park Ballfield. Tickers are $5 per car. Free Christmas ornaments will be given out while supplies last.
