St. Albans Historical Society
The St. Albans Historical Society will have an Open House at its museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The museum, adjacent to the C&O Depot, is located at 404 Fourth Avenue in St. Albans. Hundreds of vintage photographs, books, yearbooks and displays about St. Albans are available to view. Bring your old St. Albans photos to be scanned for the Society’s files.
Kanawha PSD meeting
The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will hold its next regular meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held via conference call. To join the meeting, call 415-655-0001 and enter the access code (126-211-9108) and password (73937).
