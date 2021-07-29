Kanawha County Republican Women's Club
The Kanawha County Republican Women's Club will meet on from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The speaker is club member and longtime Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick. Parking is free in the parking building and a buffet is provided for $12. The public is invited.
