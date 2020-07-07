Bulletin Board: July 7, 2020

Gospel sing canceled

The Homeland Southern Gospel Sing, scheduled for Friday at Union Baptist Church, 1295 James River Turnpike, in Milton, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

DMV regional office updates

Customers in the central part of the state that need new vehicle title and license plate transactions may now make an appointment to visit the Division of Motor Vehicles’ regional office in Flatwoods. The Flatwoods office is also offering driver’s license knowledge and skills testing, dealer salesperson testing, new driver’s licenses and ID cards, as well as out-of-state transfers by appointment. To make an appointment, visit go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or call 304-558-3938.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, July 6, 2020

Cogar, Ina - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Hickman, Donna - 10 a.m., Hodam Cemetery, near Spencer.

Hilton, Delores - 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Ravenswood.

Huffman, William - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Wood, Lori - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Workman, Charles - 1 p.m., Morgantown First Christian Church Disciples of Christ.