Bulletin Board: July 7, 2020

Gospel sing canceled
The Homeland Southern Gospel Sing, scheduled for Friday at Union Baptist Church, 1295 James River Turnpike, in Milton, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
DMV regional office updates
Customers in the central part of the state that need new vehicle title and license plate transactions may now make an appointment to visit the Division of Motor Vehicles’ regional office in Flatwoods. The Flatwoods office is also offering driver’s license knowledge and skills testing, dealer salesperson testing, new driver’s licenses and ID cards, as well as out-of-state transfers by appointment. To make an appointment, visit go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or call 304-558-3938.
