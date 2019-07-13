Bulletin Board: July 13, 2019

Pool Party
The City of Charleston is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association, by sponsoring a variety of events this month. The City of Charleston’s Parks and Recreation Department will offer free activities in each of its community centers. A Pool Party will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. For more information, call 304-348-6484.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday in the cafeteria of the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, 601 Brooks St. For information or to sign up to donate, contact Monica Mason, Director of Education, at 304-345-2312, ext. 1113.
Business after hours
Charleston Area Alliance will have its next Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Charleston Marriott Town Center, 200 Lee St. Registration is $15 for Alliance members and $25 for future members. Add $10 if registering fewer than 24 hours in advance. To register, call 304-340-4253.
