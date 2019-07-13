You are the owner of this article.
Bulletin Board: July 13, 2019

Pool Party

The City of Charleston is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association, by sponsoring a variety of events this month. The City of Charleston’s Parks and Recreation Department will offer free activities in each of its community centers. A Pool Party will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. For more information, call 304-348-6484.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday in the cafeteria of the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, 601 Brooks St. For information or to sign up to donate, contact Monica Mason, Director of Education, at 304-345-2312, ext. 1113.

Business after hours

Charleston Area Alliance will have its next Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Charleston Marriott Town Center, 200 Lee St. Registration is $15 for Alliance members and $25 for future members. Add $10 if registering fewer than 24 hours in advance. To register, call 304-340-4253.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, July 13, 2019

Anderson, Ronald - 2 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Bledsoe, Max - 3 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. 
Boswell, Frances - 4 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Brown, Isabelle - 2 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason. 
Bryant, Susan - 11 a.m., King's River Worship Center, St. Albans.
Byers, Cornell - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, Charleston.
Callaway, Martha - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Conley, Bonnie - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Cunningham, Louise - 2 p.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, St. Albans.
Donahue Sr., James - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Doss, James - 11 a.m., Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
Goddard, Dorrine - 1 p.m., Sewell Valley Baptist Church, Rainelle. 
Guills Jr., Jesse - 11 a.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church.
Guthrie, Cathryn - Noon, Elk River Church of the Nazarene.
Hobbs, Mary - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.   
Isaac, Mildred - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Jarvis, Clarence - 2 p.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood. 
Johnson, Arthur - 1 p.m., Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Johnson, James - 1 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston. 
Kolb, Gary - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes. 
Leek, Janet - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg.
Lowery, Dorothy - 2 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Charleston.
McClellan, Glenna - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.
Miller Jr., Bruce - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.   
Moore, Kimberly - Noon, Glen Ferris Apostolic Church.
Negrete, Helen - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Oxley, Geary - 5 p.m., Capitol City Baptist Church, South Charleston.
Plemons, Charles - 1 a.m., First Baptist Church, St. Marys.
Postalwait, Joy - 2 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Ripper, Charles - 11 a.m., Klingel - Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
Samuel, Mel - 11 a.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. 
Sponaugle, Louise - 1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Walton, Geneva - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.