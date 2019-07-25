Bulletin Board: July 25, 2019

Kanawha Trail Club hike
Kanawha Trail Club has canceled its hike scheduled for Saturday at Watters Smith Memorial State Park. The next hike will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in St. Albans City Park. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike has a series of loops converging on parking lots. Hikers may opt out of any of the 3-4 loops for a total of 3-4 miles. It is mostly level, however, one hike does have slippery “ski jump” descents/ascents across small creeks.
Purple Power Night at APP
The 12th annual Purple Power Night at Appalachian Power Park will be held Wednesday. The Power will be hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers and there will be special activities honoring and remembering those affected by pancreatic cancer. The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the game are $8. For each ticket purchased in advance, proceeds will be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Tickets may be purchased by contacting Annette Fetty-Santilli at 304-621-3648. Pancreatic survivors can receive free tickets to the game by contacting Fetty-Santilli prior to the game at 304-621-3648 or asantilli@pancanvolunteer.org. For more information about pancreatic cancer or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, visit www.pancan.org.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.