Bulletin Board: July 24, 2019

Teen Hoops Night

The city of Charleston is celebration National Parks and Recreation Month. The next celebration will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday for Teen Hoop Night with West Virginia State University basketball players at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 314 Donnally St. Call 304-348-6404 for information.

‘Animals in Space’ program

The Kanawha County Public Library is sponsoring an “Animals in Space” program by REPCO Wildlife, featuring exciting species that have been involved in space travel at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. See, hold and touch live animals while learning about how similar animals changed space history. The program is for the entire family. To register or questions, call 304-343-4646.

Charity hot dog sale

Unity of Kanawha Valley is hosting a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 at the church, 804 Myrtle Road. New Hope Animal Rescue will be on the other side of the parking with dogs that are available for adoption. They will also have photos of cats that need a good home. Hot dogs, chips, desserts will available for purchase. The church is located at the corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Today, July 24, 2019

Bailey, Steven Michael - 1 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood

Carter, Dale Edward - 11 a.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Claytor, Lawrence - Noon, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Fain, Alice V. (Berry) - 1 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Clintonville

Hager, Golden Lee - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Henson, Terry Lee - 11 a.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Johnson, Ricky - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

King, Narvel Lawrence, - 2 p.m., First Little Creek FWB, Chelyan.

McCue, Jerry Allen - 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summersville.

McGhee, Rosalie Goff - Noon, Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Morris, Kimberly - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Reichard, Norman Howard - 1 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Sasser, William Bayron - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.

Stapleton, Josephine "Jo" - 1 p.m., Barton Chapel Church , Apple Grove.

Webb, Mardelle Mae - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Williams, Jess F. - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.