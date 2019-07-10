Bulletin Board: July 10, 2019

Gospel concert
The Hurricane First Church of God will have its Second-Friday Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the church, located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store. Featured group will be The BrighterSide Quartet. Additional singers include Jim Edens and Juanita Phillips from the Charleston area; David and Sheila Bowen from Spencer; and Dorsey Johnson and Peggy Cooper from Hurricane First C.O.G. Refreshments will follow the performance.
KCPL Board of Directors meeting
The Board of Directors of the Kanawha County Public Library will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the Main Library, third floor, John V. Ray Room. Call 304-343-4646 for more information.
