You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Bulletin Board: July 29, 2019

bulletinboard

CVB annual Board meeting

Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau will have their annual board meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Summer gardening series

The WVU Extension Service will offer a gardening series from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Putnam County Library, located at 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane. The topic will be “legal Cannabis in WV.” Chuck Talbott of the WVU Extension Service will speak. For information, call the library at 304-757-7308 or the Extension Service Office in Putnam County at 304-586-0217.

Wellness Wednesdays

Wellness Wednesdays will be starting back up from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Unity of Kanawha Valley. The event will be the Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle with Megan Lyon. Registration is not required, however, a love-offering will be accepted.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today Monday July 29, 2019

Ashley, Kathleen Harris - 11 a.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, Spencer.

Bird, Henry Dewey - 1 p.m., Monday, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

Carroll, Gloria - 1 p.m., Baylous Cemetery, Saltrock.

Loftis, Roger - 1 p.m., St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

McNeely, Jerry Edwin - 6 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.

Miller, Christopher - 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Point Pleasant.

Mowery, Patty Gayle - 11 a.m., Central United Baptist Church, Logan.

Richardson Jr., Thomas - 7:30 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Stricker, Harry K. - 11:30 a.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Elkview.

Williams, Kathleen L. - 1 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, Craigsville.