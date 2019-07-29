Bulletin Board: July 29, 2019

CVB annual Board meeting
Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau will have their annual board meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Summer gardening series
The WVU Extension Service will offer a gardening series from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Putnam County Library, located at 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane. The topic will be “legal Cannabis in WV.” Chuck Talbott of the WVU Extension Service will speak. For information, call the library at 304-757-7308 or the Extension Service Office in Putnam County at 304-586-0217.
Wellness Wednesdays
Wellness Wednesdays will be starting back up from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Unity of Kanawha Valley. The event will be the Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle with Megan Lyon. Registration is not required, however, a love-offering will be accepted.
