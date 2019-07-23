Bulletin Board: July 23, 2019

Water rockets workshop
Kanawha County Public Library will offer a DIY Water Rockets workshop for teens at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the main library, 123 Capitol St. Participants can create and launch water rockets. Register online at www.kanawhalibrary.org.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 9 a.m. Saturday in Watters Smith Memorial State Park. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. There are a series of connecting moderate loops totaling 7.5 miles. The distance can be shortened a few miles by not walking all of the loops.
