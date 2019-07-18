Bulletin Board: July 18, 2019

Apollo moon landing activity
Kanawha County Public Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Enjoy astronaut food, activities, plus make and take projects. Refreshments will be provided by The Friends of The Library. The program is for the entire family. Call 304-343-4646 for more information.
Housing Authority meeting
The Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the administrative offices, located at 520 Goshorn St., South Charleston.
