Bulletin Board: July 18, 2019

bulletinboard

Apollo moon landing activity

Kanawha County Public Library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Enjoy astronaut food, activities, plus make and take projects. Refreshments will be provided by The Friends of The Library. The program is for the entire family. Call 304-343-4646 for more information.

Housing Authority meeting

The Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the administrative offices, located at 520 Goshorn St., South Charleston.

Funerals Today

FUNERALS FOR THURSDAY, JULY 18, 2019

Anderson, Robert - 1 p.m. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Atkins Jr., Archie - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Burdette, Davy - 8 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Edwards, Dianna - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Loving, Nancy - 1 p.m., Groves Creek Community Church, Harrison.

Meadows, James - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Miller, Ruth - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Smith, Carl - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Thornton, Sammie - 1 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Vance, Zenda - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Whitson, Grady - 7 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Williams, Mary - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.