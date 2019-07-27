Bulletin Board: July 27, 2019

Elk Valley PSD Commissioners meeting
Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners will have their board meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.
Walk For Wishes
Join Make-A-Wish for this year’s Walk For Wishes on Aug. 3, 2019, and participate in a community celebration and effort to grant life-changing wishes to children facing critical illnesses. Registration is at 7 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Coonskin Park Amphitheater, located at 2000 Coonskin Drive, Charleston. For more information, contact Regional Manager Jo Beth Smith at jsmith@greaterpawv.wish.org or 304-342-9474.
Women’s self defense class
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is offering a free Women’s Self-Defense Class at 5 p.m. Aug. 8 in the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Learn to fight like a girl with basic self-defense techniques in this two-hour session. Ladies of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend. Please, no men at this event. For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Assistant, Hannah Smith at hsmith@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954 or visit www.ghprd.org.
