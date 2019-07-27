You are the owner of this article.
Bulletin Board: July 27, 2019

Elk Valley PSD Commissioners meeting

Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners will have their board meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.

Walk For Wishes

Join Make-A-Wish for this year’s Walk For Wishes on Aug. 3, 2019, and participate in a community celebration and effort to grant life-changing wishes to children facing critical illnesses. Registration is at 7 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Coonskin Park Amphitheater, located at 2000 Coonskin Drive, Charleston. For more information, contact Regional Manager Jo Beth Smith at jsmith@greaterpawv.wish.org or 304-342-9474.

Women’s self defense class

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is offering a free Women’s Self-Defense Class at 5 p.m. Aug. 8 in the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Learn to fight like a girl with basic self-defense techniques in this two-hour session. Ladies of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to attend. Please, no men at this event. For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Assistant, Hannah Smith at hsmith@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954 or visit www.ghprd.org.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals For Today July 27, 2019

Adkins, Bethel - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Atkins, Geraldine Burton - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Blevins, Forrest W. - 2 p.m., New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, Dunbar.

Bodnar, Jr, Stephen James - 2:20 p.m., Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man.

Cassis, George - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Church, Ronald - 11 a.m., Evans funeral Home and Cremations Services at Chapmanville.

Dennison, William - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Deskins, Gay -11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Egnor, Donald - 3 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill.

Fox, John L. - 11 a.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, Charleston.

Johnson, Troy and Dolores -1p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Kinkler-Cantley, Stephanie - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Merrimee, Hazel Marie - 10 a.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion, Huntington.

Marion, Palmajune - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Milhoan, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Coonskin Park, Shelter #9, Charleston.

Nutter, Carl - Noon, Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.

Prudnick, Raymond - 10 a.m., St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Morgantown.

Ramsey, William - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Smith, David R. - 11:30 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasglow.

Smith, Doyle Dayton - 2 p.m., Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar.

Taylor, Jr. Charles E. - 2 p.m., Pocatalico Community Church, Pocatalico.

Tucker, Lester - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Willis, Peggy Ann - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Wood, William - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.