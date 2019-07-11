Bulletin Board: July 11, 2019

Housing authority meeting
The Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the administrative offices, located at 520 Goshorn St., South Charleston.
Astronomical society presentation
The Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society will present “Contact Light: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing,” from 3-10:30 p.m., July 20, at Camp Virgil Tate in Sissonville. The event will also mark the Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society’s 65th anniversary. The Breezy Point Observatory’s 16-inch telescope will be open for viewing of the moon and night sky. There will also be a display of telescopes and Apollo 11 memorabilia. The Kanawha County Public Library will host activities for children for their “Universe of Stories” summer reading program. Children’s activities will be held from 7-10:30 p.m. For more information, email kvas.wv@gmail.com or VirgilTateWV@gmail.com, or visit kanawhalibrary.org.
Zumba
The North Charleston Community Center will hold a Zumba class from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays during the month of July. Licensed Zumba and Strong by Zumba, instructor Marlene Hackett leads the class on Tuesdays. Licensed Zumba instructor Tonesha Copning leads the class on Thursdays. The class is for all adult age levels. The cost for each class is $5 per person. Pay in the office before the class starts. For information and registration, call 304-348-6884.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.