Bulletin Board: July 26, 2019

Open house
The Historic Morgan’s Kitchen Museum, built in 1846, will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at its location on MacCorkle Avenue, in St. Albans, across from Parkway Flea Market. The museum has pre-Civil War pioneer items and cookware. There is no charge.
Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club
The Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club will meet 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 5 in the lounge at the Charleston Coliseum. Speaker will be Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. There will be a buffet available. Parking is free.
Martial arts class
Martial arts is being taught at the North Charleston Community Center from 5:30 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday night by Shoshin-Kai Martial Arts Instructor Terry Wood. Instructional goals include, but are not limited to, self-defense and training for regional and state competitions. The fee is $20 per month and the class is for all age groups, including 4-7. For information, call Wood at 304-610-5588, the North Charleston Community Center at 304-348-6884, or come to the center at 5:30 p.m. on a Wednesday,.
