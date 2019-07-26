You are the owner of this article.
Bulletin Board: July 26, 2019

Open house

The Historic Morgan’s Kitchen Museum, built in 1846, will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at its location on MacCorkle Avenue, in St. Albans, across from Parkway Flea Market. The museum has pre-Civil War pioneer items and cookware. There is no charge.

Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club

The Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club will meet 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 5 in the lounge at the Charleston Coliseum. Speaker will be Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. There will be a buffet available. Parking is free.

Martial arts class

Martial arts is being taught at the North Charleston Community Center from 5:30 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday night by Shoshin-Kai Martial Arts Instructor Terry Wood. Instructional goals include, but are not limited to, self-defense and training for regional and state competitions. The fee is $20 per month and the class is for all age groups, including 4-7. For information, call Wood at 304-610-5588, the North Charleston Community Center at 304-348-6884, or come to the center at 5:30 p.m. on a Wednesday,.

Funerals for Today July 26, 2019

Albaugh Jr, Harold - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Elliott, Jewel D. - 1 p.m., Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church of Adonijah, Adonijah.

Hickman, Delmas - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Holliday, Charles William - 11 a.m, Old Greenbrier Baptist Church, Alderson.

Kirk, Mark Anthony - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Means, Victor - Noon, Comer Cemetery.

Michels, George Thomas - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Moore, Ruth Ann - 10 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, South Charleston.

Persinger, Shirley Ann - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Smith, Jean - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Smith, Tera - 2 p.m., Mount Union Church, Fraziers Bottom.

Slayton, Jo Ann - Noon, Bartlett -Nichols Funeral Home. St. Albans.

Wall, O. Ruth Chambers - 2 p.m., Winfield Baptist Church, Winfield.