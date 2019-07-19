You are the owner of this article.
Bulletin Board: July 19, 2019

Karate classes

North Charleston Community Center is offering Karate classes every Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. by Master Karate Instructor Terry Wood. The cost is $25 per month. The class is for ages 10 and older. For questions call Master Wood at 304-610-5588, come to the center at 5:30 p.m. on either Monday or Wednesday or call the North Charleston Community Center at 304-348-6884.

Host families sought

Host families are being sought for international high school students for the school year 2019. Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses; Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student. For more information about hosting or working with ICES, contact local coordinator Sarah Taylor at 304-541-3871 or email staylor@icesusa.org or visit the website at www.icesusa.org.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, July 19, 2019

Cawley Jr., George - 3 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Cunningham, Corinna - 11 a.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mt. Lookout.

Evenson, Warren - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Lawrence, Jerry - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Ratliff, Sarah - 2 p.m., Odd Fellow Cemetery, Oak Hill.

Williams, Scott - 11 a.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.