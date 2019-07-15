Bulletin Board: July 15, 2019

Wellness Wednesdays
Wellness Wednesdays will be held at 6:30 p.m. starting this Wednesday at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road. These Wednesdays will offer healing and wholeness with a community of like minded people. No registration is required and classes are offered on a love-offering basis. For information, contact the UKV office at ukvwv1@gmail.com or 304-345-0021.
Baby and Me Storytime
Kanawha County Public Library offers babies and caregivers a storytime session at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the library, 123 Capitol St. Books, songs, rhymes and more will be featured in this interactive program. Afterwards, stay and play and socialize in the children’s play area. Program is for birth through 18 months. For more information, call the library at 304-343-4646.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.