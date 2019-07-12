You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Bulletin Board: July 12, 2019

bulletinboard

KCPL aliens adventure

The Kanawha County Public Library will offer an “Aliens Escape from Earth” adventure for children at 2 p.m. Monday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Children help rescue aliens and help get them back to their planet in this action-packed story. To register, call 304-343-4646.

Coin Club meeting

Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E. A coin auction will be held. For information, call 304-727-4062.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, July 12, 2019

Boyce, Garneta - 2 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, Fenwick Mountain.

Clemens, Della - 11 a.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Cline, Chris - 5 p.m., Raleigh County Armory, Beckley.

Cline, Kameron - 5 p.m., Raleigh County Armory, Beckley.

Curry, Charles - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Hopper, Evelyn - 1 p.m., St. Paul's United Methodists Church, Nitro.

Lewis, Lisa - 11 a.m., Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.

Myers, Gloria -11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Neff, Kathy - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Russell Jr., Leo - 1 p.m., Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Princeton.

Starling, Carol - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Whitney, Betty - 1 p.m., Long and Fisher Chapel in Sissonville.