Bulletin Board: July 12, 2019

KCPL aliens adventure
The Kanawha County Public Library will offer an “Aliens Escape from Earth” adventure for children at 2 p.m. Monday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Children help rescue aliens and help get them back to their planet in this action-packed story. To register, call 304-343-4646.
Coin Club meeting
Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E. A coin auction will be held. For information, call 304-727-4062.
