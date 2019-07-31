Bulletin Board: July 31, 2019

Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners
The regular meeting of the Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners will be at 9 a.m. on Friday at the District’s Business Office.
Historical society open house
The St. Albans Historical Society will have an Open House at their museum at 404 Fourth Ave., in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot, from 10-2 p.m. Saturday. Come see their hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays. Bring your old St. Albans photos to be scanned for their files.
