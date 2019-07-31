You are the owner of this article.
Bulletin Board: July 31, 2019

Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners

The regular meeting of the Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners will be at 9 a.m. on Friday at the District’s Business Office.

Historical society open house

The St. Albans Historical Society will have an Open House at their museum at 404 Fourth Ave., in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot, from 10-2 p.m. Saturday. Come see their hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays. Bring your old St. Albans photos to be scanned for their files.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Bartlett, Melanie - Noon, Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Baughman, Noralie - 1 p.m., Springfork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek.

Boyd, Willard - 11 a.m., Independence United Methodist Church, Sandyville.

Chestnut, Sally - 11:30 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Comisky, Jane - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Dyer, David - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Knapp, George - 7 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Lipford, Joan - 6 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Loveless, Walter - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Manns, Ronald - 1 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Perdue, Angela - 11 a.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.

Rudd Sr., Clifford - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Smith Sr., Bobby - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.