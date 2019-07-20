Bulletin Board: July 20, 2019

Kanawha Trail Club hike
Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Kanawha State Forest’s White Hollow Trail and Castle Rock trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is a steep descent on some rocky tread. It is 3-plus miles with a spur hike to Castle Rock.
Cybersecurity workshop
The West Virginia Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the West Virginia University Department of Industrial Extension will present a half-day workshop on cybersecurity Aug. 6 at the Holiday Inn on Dry Hill Road, in Beckley. Presenters for the workshop will be Pat Toth from the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership, and Chris May from Advantage Technology. Cost is $75 per person. For questions, contact David Carrick at 412-327-9119 or david.carrick@mail.wvu.edu, or Michael Goddard at 304-222-4025 or michael.goddard@mail.wvu.edu.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301 or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.