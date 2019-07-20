You are the owner of this article.
Bulletin Board: July 20, 2019

Kanawha Trail Club hike

Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Kanawha State Forest’s White Hollow Trail and Castle Rock trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is a steep descent on some rocky tread. It is 3-plus miles with a spur hike to Castle Rock.

Cybersecurity workshop

The West Virginia Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the West Virginia University Department of Industrial Extension will present a half-day workshop on cybersecurity Aug. 6 at the Holiday Inn on Dry Hill Road, in Beckley. Presenters for the workshop will be Pat Toth from the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership, and Chris May from Advantage Technology. Cost is $75 per person. For questions, contact David Carrick at 412-327-9119 or david.carrick@mail.wvu.edu, or Michael Goddard at 304-222-4025 or michael.goddard@mail.wvu.edu.

Funerals Today

Funeral for Saturday, July 20, 2019

Adkins, Dessie - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Boswell, Martha - 11 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Byers, John - 11 a.m., Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, Dunbar. 

Duernberger, John - 2 p.m., Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church, Belle.

Holt, Christine - 11 a.m., Grace FWB Church Ely, McCorkle.

Honeycutt, Naomi - 1 p.m., New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Horrocks, Mary - 2 p.m., Fayetteville Baptist Church. 

Hunt, C. Kathleen - 10 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Kinder, Thomas - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Knuckles, Russell-1 p.m., Bream Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Mullens, Mary - 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Charleston.

Persinger, Franklin - Noon, Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Procopio, Lisa - 1 p.m., Verdunville Church of God, Verdunville. 

Smithson, Carol - 11 a.m., Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, Tornado.

Stevens, Carolyn - 2 p.m., Saint George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Triplett, William - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.  