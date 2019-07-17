Bulletin Board: July 17, 2019

Pickleball event
The City of Charleston will celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month with Pickleball with Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the North Charleston Community Center. There is no charge.
Stamp club meeting
Rubberifics Rubber Stamp Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. This group is for paper crafters and rubber stamping enthusiasts. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. A small donation of $3 is asked at each meeting to support the activities of the club. For information, contact Jean at 304-746-0350 or Marilyn at 304-347-8659.
