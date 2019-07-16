Bulletin Board: July 16, 2019

Holy relic on display
A holy relic and holy icon of St. Mary Magdalene the Penitent and Myrrh-Bearer will be on display on Sunday at St. Michael Advent International Orthodox Catholic Church, the eve before of her feast day on Monday. The first-degree relic is a bone fragment of St. Mary Magdalene. St. Mary Magdalene was a witness to the Crucifixion, burial and resurrection of Christ. Immediately following the 11 a.m. Mass the holy relic and holy icon with be exposed until 12:30 p.m. and the public will be invited in for viewing and veneration of the holy first class relic and the holy icon from 4:30 to 6 p.m. St. Michael Advent International Orthodox Catholic Church is housed at Ruffner Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1698 Quarrier St. The church is located off of the Greenbrier Street Exit of Interstate 64, across from the Culture Center. Call 304-610-7161 for more details.
Vacation Bible school
Vacation Bible School will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. nightly, Wednesday through Friday, at the Garrison Avenue Baptist Church, 597 Garrison Ave. The closing ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Housing authority board of commissioners
The regular meeting of the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday at 1809 Washington St. West, Littlepage Terrace.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.