Bulletin Board: July 22, 2019

National Park and Recreation celebration
The City of Charleston is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month with several events during July. The next event will be an Open Art Studio at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. For information, call 304-348-0529.
HHOMA listening tour
The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will conduct its third Listening Tour event for this year at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Emmanuel Church, 231 Newton St., Keyser. This event is free. For more information, those interested in attending can visit HHOMA’s Facebook page at @WVHHOMA, visit HHOMA’s website at www.minorityaffairs.wv.gov or call the office at 304-356-2023.
