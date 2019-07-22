You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Bulletin Board: July 22, 2019

bulletinboard

National Park and Recreation celebration

The City of Charleston is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month with several events during July. The next event will be an Open Art Studio at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. For information, call 304-348-0529.

HHOMA listening tour

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will conduct its third Listening Tour event for this year at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Emmanuel Church, 231 Newton St., Keyser. This event is free. For more information, those interested in attending can visit HHOMA’s Facebook page at @WVHHOMA, visit HHOMA’s website at www.minorityaffairs.wv.gov or call the office at 304-356-2023.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, July 22, 2019

Carrico, Imogene - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Dudley, Lillie - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Farley, Willard - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Fisher, James - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Keeney, Helen - Noon, Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Kennedy, Anna - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Rice-Carney, Lisa - 8 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.

Shinn, Larry - 5 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Totten Sr., James - Noon, West Virginia Home Mission Church, Nitro.