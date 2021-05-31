The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Friends of Public Broadcasting

The quarterly meeting of the Friends of WV Public Broadcasting is set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. A link for virtual attendance is available on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting website at https://www.wvpublic.org/wvpb-board-meetings. The public is invited to attend.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to gmnews@hdmediallc.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Hiring event rescheduled

A hiring event hosted by Manpower Charleston has been rescheduled. The event previously set for June 1 has been moved to noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Manpower Charleston located at 503 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston. Food will be served from noon to 2 p.m.

The Huntington hiring event is still set for noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Manpower Huntington located at 528 5th Ave., Huntington.

Tags

Recommended for you