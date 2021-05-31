Friends of Public Broadcasting
The quarterly meeting of the Friends of WV Public Broadcasting is set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. A link for virtual attendance is available on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting website at https://www.wvpublic.org/wvpb-board-meetings. The public is invited to attend.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to gmnews@hdmediallc.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.
Hiring event rescheduled
A hiring event hosted by Manpower Charleston has been rescheduled. The event previously set for June 1 has been moved to noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Manpower Charleston located at 503 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston. Food will be served from noon to 2 p.m.
The Huntington hiring event is still set for noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Manpower Huntington located at 528 5th Ave., Huntington.