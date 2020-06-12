Bulletin Board: June 12, 2020

Christian Science lecture
First Church of Christ, Scientist in Charleston, will sponsor a lecture titled “A new view of God and its effect on well-being,” by Phillip Hockley, practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, via teleconference at 7 p.m. on June 18. To listen, call 774-267-2065. If you cannot connect at the first attempt simply text “call me” to the same number and you will be connected. Hockley speaks on Christian Science, introducing the core principles to audiences all over the world.
Virtual fishing tournament
The Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District will offer a free Father’s Day Virtual Fishing Tournament from June 19-21. Go fishing with your father or father-figure and upload a picture of your catch using a dated newspaper to #GHPRDFISHING. Trophies will be awarded to biggest catch, smallest catch and most unique catch. Winners will be announced on Facebook on June 22. For more information, contact Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.
Ellison Cemetery Association
The annual meeting of the Ellison Cemetery Association will be held at 11 a.m. on June 27 at Jordan’s Chapel, True Road, Pipestem. The group will be practicing social distancing and personal protection. Please send mail to P.O. Box 3, Pipestem.
