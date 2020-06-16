Bulletin Board: June 16, 2020

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Kanawha PSD meeting

The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday via conference call. Interested parties may join the meeting by calling 408-418-9388 and entering access code of 126-915-0133 and password of 73937.

DMV adds offices to appointment schedulerThe West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has updated its appointment scheduler to include the offices of Point Pleasant, Princeton and Welch. These three additional offices will be able to do all driver and vehicle transactions except for driver’s license skill testing. These offices join 15 other offices across the state that are already taking appointments. Customers may visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to make appointments. For customers without internet access, please call 304-558-3938 to make an appointment.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Adams, Barbara Kay - 11 a.m., Mt Olive Cemetery, Hurricane.

Cogar, Bennie - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Gibson, Regina - 11 a.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens.

Leighton, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Litton, Dylan D. - , 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Luckeydoo, Frances Lucille - 1 p.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.