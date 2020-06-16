Bulletin Board: June 16, 2020

Kanawha PSD meeting
The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday via conference call. Interested parties may join the meeting by calling 408-418-9388 and entering access code of 126-915-0133 and password of 73937.
DMV adds offices to appointment schedulerThe West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has updated its appointment scheduler to include the offices of Point Pleasant, Princeton and Welch. These three additional offices will be able to do all driver and vehicle transactions except for driver’s license skill testing. These offices join 15 other offices across the state that are already taking appointments. Customers may visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to make appointments. For customers without internet access, please call 304-558-3938 to make an appointment.
