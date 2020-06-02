Bulletin Board: June 2, 2020

Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners
The next regular meeting of the Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday at the District’s business office.
W.Va. Walkers of the EverWalk Nation
The West Virginia Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will have a walk at 2 p.m. Saturday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. Meet at the parking lot where you see signs saying “Area 4” and “The Rock” on the way to the Athletic Complex. Social distancing will be practiced, and there is no need to register or join. For information, email pattihamil10@gmail.com.
Gospel choir cancellation
The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir sing scheduled for June 12 at Highlawn Baptist Church in St. Albans has been canceled because of the coronavirus.
