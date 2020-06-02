Bulletin Board: June 2, 2020

Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners

The next regular meeting of the Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday at the District’s business office.

W.Va. Walkers of the EverWalk Nation

The West Virginia Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will have a walk at 2 p.m. Saturday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. Meet at the parking lot where you see signs saying “Area 4” and “The Rock” on the way to the Athletic Complex. Social distancing will be practiced, and there is no need to register or join. For information, email pattihamil10@gmail.com.

Gospel choir cancellation

The Homeland Southern Gospel Choir sing scheduled for June 12 at Highlawn Baptist Church in St. Albans has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 3, 2020

Addington, John - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Bowser, Susan - 4 p.m., Bellemead United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant.

Cook, Jerry - 2 p.m., White Oak Cemetery, Kelly Hollow, Blair.

Dotson, Jennifer - 1 p.m., Morning Star House of Prayer, Ridgeview.

LeRose, Frank - 10 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Lively, James - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

McDade, Rosalie - 1 p.m., Bethel Church Cemetery, Leon.

Mullenax, Paul - 2 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Poter, Vincent L. - 6 p.m., Preston funeral home, Charleston.

Saber, Carol - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Strickland, Ty - Noon, New Covenant Baptist Church.

Ware, Izetta - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.