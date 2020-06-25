Bulletin Board: June 25, 2020

Free tax preparation
AARP will offer a free tax return preparation on Friday, July 3, and then on Saturdays through July 15 in the Charleston area. Call 304-925-4422 for an appointment. The service is available to all with simple returns. The COVID-19 health guidelines will be followed.
Mount Vernon Ministries of Lanark services
Mount Vernon Ministries of Lanark, located at 141 New Guinea Ave., in Beckley, will offer several programs and services featuring speakers from across the region on July 8-11. For more information, call 304-859-4101.
