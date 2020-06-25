Bulletin Board: June 25, 2020

Free tax preparation

AARP will offer a free tax return preparation on Friday, July 3, and then on Saturdays through July 15 in the Charleston area. Call 304-925-4422 for an appointment. The service is available to all with simple returns. The COVID-19 health guidelines will be followed.

Mount Vernon Ministries of Lanark services

Mount Vernon Ministries of Lanark, located at 141 New Guinea Ave., in Beckley, will offer several programs and services featuring speakers from across the region on July 8-11. For more information, call 304-859-4101.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Carpenter, Phillip - 1 p.m., Harper Memorial Church, Gandeeville.

Cook, Gerald - Noon, Laurel City Freewill Baptist Church.

Cottrill, Barry - 2:30 p.m., procession to leave Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Dilley, Gary - 1 p.m., Bragg Run Cemetery, Boggs.

Edwards, Savannah - 11 a.m., Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.

Fowler, Clara - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Jarrell, Harold - 1 p.m., Family Gardens, Low Gap.

Pennington, Norman - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Taylor, Debrah - 1 p.m., Taylor Cemetery, Beechy Ridge, near Arboghast Cemetery.

Turley, Jimmie - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.