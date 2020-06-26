Bulletin Board: June 26, 2020

West Virginia DMV appointments
The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announces that, beginning Friday, June 26, customers will be able to schedule appointments at all regional DMV offices across the state as well as the Fairmont Exam Center. The final four offices to resume services by appointment are Clarksburg, Franklin, Weirton and Williamson. Beginning Friday, these four offices will offer appointments through the DMV’s online appointment scheduler, or by phone at 304-558-3938, for appointment dates starting Monday, June 29, and thereafter.
KCPL Board of Directors meeting
The Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors is calling a special meeting at 4 p.m. via Zoom on Monday, June 29. The agenda will be posted to the KCPL website by the 4:30 p.m. meeting time.
