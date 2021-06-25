Alban Arts Center
Auditions for “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club” will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans. The show is an original musical written by Danny Boyd, with music by “Mountain Stage” host Larry Groce. The show centers around a group of 10-year-old friends who meet Miss Dirt Turtle, who inspires them to find hope while trying to survive a summer of bullies, troubled homes, crime and poverty. Performance dates are Sept. 3 — 5 and Sept. 10 — 12. The Alban is looking for performers of all ages and all experience levels are welcome. Those who wish to audition are encouraged to prepare a short selection to sing as well as a short monologue. Neither are required and songs and monologues will be available at the theater.
Library board
The Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, July 2, via Zoom. In order to join the meeting, email erika.connelly@kanawhalibrary.org for meeting log-in details. Call 304-343-4646 for details.
