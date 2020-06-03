Bulletin Board: June 3, 2020

W.Va. Walkers of the EverWalk Nation
The West Virginia Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will have a walk at 9 a.m. Saturday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. Meet at the parking lot where you see signs saying “Area 4” and “The Rock” on the way to the Athletic Complex. Social distancing will be practiced, and there is no need to register or join. For information, email pattihamil10@gmail.com. Please note the time was incorrect in a previous bulletin board listing.
Church singers
The Believers will sing during the service at 11 a.m. Sunday at Cathedral of Prayer at 2326 Pennsylvania Ave., in Charleston.
Drive-in movie schedule change
The drive-in movie scheduled for June 12 in Charleston has changed. “Captain Marvel” will be shown instead of “Jumanji: The Next Level” due to a change in the Sony Pictures summer movie schedule. All other movies will remain the same, and are shown in the Big Lots parking lot on Patrick Street. Movies begin with a 30-minute cartoon. Parking will begin 90 minutes prior to the event on a first-come, first-served basis. If anyone wants to release their tickets, they should cancel their order through their Eventbrite account.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.