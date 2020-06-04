Bulletin Board: June 4, 2020

Outdoor craft show
Teays Valley Church of God will host 40 vendors at an outdoor craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20 at the church, located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. For information, call 304-757-9222.
Self compassion workshop
The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center will offer a “Self Compassion: Embracing Ourselves in a World of Uncertainty” online meeting from 9 a.m. to noon June 18 via Zoom. The discussion will focus on self compassion, how it can impact our work, protect us from burnout, and quiet our inner critics. It will be facilitated by Sarah Stanley. The cost is $40 and three continuing education hours will be offered. Registrants will be provided with online meeting instructions prior to the start of the event. To register, call 304-346-9689 or visit www.kpcc.com.
