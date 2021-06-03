Museum Open House
Morgan’s Kitchen Museum, along MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans, will be open every Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. starting June 6. The museum, which is operated by the St. Albans Historical Society, will be open every Sunday for its Summer Open House through August. Free admission.
Historical Society Open House
The St. Albans Historical Society will host an Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the museum at 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot. Come see the museum’s hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays. Bring your old St. Albans photos to be scanned for their files.
Kanawha County Republican Women
Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Hardings Family Restaurant. Speaker will be Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler. For further information, call 304-965-5365.
Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club picnic
The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club invites all Democrats & Putnam Countians to their annual picnic scheduled for noon Saturday, June 12, at Valley Park (Wave Pool) Shelter No. 1, Hurricane. Box lunch is $13.00. Please RSVP and choose a box lunch by Wednesday, June 9. Call 304-727-1509 to RSVP.
HospiceCare 10K
Registration is underway for this year’s HospiceCare 10K. The race will step off at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Greenbrier County Courthouse in Lewisburg. Entry fee is $25 and registration is available online or by mail. In person registration will not be available on the day of the race. The first 100 people registered will receive a runner’s bag donated by a local vendor. All participants will receive a finisher medal. Race shirts are available for sale online. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Register online at https://aptiming.com/HospiceCare10K. If you have any questions, call Missy VanBuren at 304-645-2700.
