Bulletin Board: June 5, 2020

Meals On Wheels volunteer sought
Meals On Wheels, St. Francis division, needs a volunteer to pack meals on Thursdays. This involves approximately one hour mid-morning service and the current volunteer will train. If interested, call 304-346-5104.
GHPRD summer classes
The Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation Division will offer several classes this summer. The Magical World of GHPRD Course Schedule includes: Wand Construction, June 11; Quidditch Class, June 18; Astronomy Class, July 2; Potions Class, July 9; Gem Mining Class, July 16; Fairy Garden Class, July 23; and Magic Show Finale, July 30. The cost is $5 per class or $25 for all. All classes meet at Ritter Park Shelter #1. Pre-registration is required. Call the Park District Office at 304-696-5954 to register.
Virtual summer camp
The University of Charleston School of Pharmacy will offer a free virtual summer camp, PharmD Academy, June 22-24. This is an opportunity for high school juniors, seniors and college undergraduate students to experience the pharmacy profession. The camp will include live and pre-recorded sessions. The camp is set to feature classes on pharmacogenomics, simulation, and compounding lab activities. Prizes will be awarded during the live sessions. Students can register now until June 19 at www.ucwv.edu/academy. For more information, contact Dave Traube, UC Vice President of Marketing and Communications at 304-342-1400 pr davidtraube@ucwv.edu, or Carly Stover at the UC School of Pharmacy, 304-357-4728 or carlystover@ucwv.edu.
