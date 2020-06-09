Bulletin Board: June 9, 2020

COVID-19 testing events
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold multiple free drive-up COVID-19 testing events this week. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, testing will be held at Perrow Presbyterian Church, 5345 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes. Appointments for this event are not required, but are recommended. To make an appointment, call 304-348-1088. The West Virginia National Guard will assist with drive-up testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston. No appointment is required.
Mountaineer Montessori virtual admission tours
New virtual admissions tours for the 2020-21 school year have been scheduled at Mountaineer Montessori School in Charleston. Tours and admissions sessions will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. daily on Wednesday, June 17 and July 1.
To sign up, or for more information, visit the admissions page on the school website at www.mountaineermontessori.org, or call assistant director Beth George at 304-342-7870.
DMV appointments
West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has updated its appointment scheduler to include the offices of Martinsburg, Morgantown and Summersville. Additionally, vehicle transaction appointments have been added to the Logan, Elkins, Summersville, Morgantown and Martinsburg regional offices. Customers may visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to make appointments. For customers without internet access, please call 304-558-3938 to make an appointment.
KCPL meeting via Zoom
The Board of Directors of the Kanawha County Public Library will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, email erika.connelly@kanawhalibrary.org for meeting log-in information.
