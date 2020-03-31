Bulletin Board: March 31, 2020

Charleston Area Ostomy Association meeting canceled
The Charleston Area Ostomy Association meeting for April has been canceled. A decision on the May meeting will be made at a later date.
WV Walkers canceled
The WV Walkers will not walk as a group for the First Saturday Walk on April 4. Instead, please walk in a place of your choice and post a photo to the Facebook page, WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation. For more information about WV Walkers, contact pattihamil10@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page.
Twice Blessed Kids’ Consignment event rescheduled
Christ Church United Methodist has rescheduled its Twice Blessed Kids’ Consignment Spring/Summer sale to May 9.
