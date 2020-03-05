Bulletin Board: March 5, 2020

Black lung claim outreach
Boone Memorial Hospital will host an outreach event for current and retired coal miners to complete their federal black lung claims from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Pre-registration is not necessary and the event is free of charge. For more information, visit www.bmh.org/blacklungcenter.
Art demonstration/lecture
A free public lecture/demonstration by artist Katriel Srebnik will be presented on landscapes and cityscapes in oil at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Grid, 619 2nd Ave., Montgomery.
KCPL Ireland program
Pat Donahoe, a Charleston CPA who traces his families roots back to Killarney County Kerry, Ireland, will share stories and pictures of some of his favorite places in Ireland at 2 p.m. Friday at the Kanawha County Public Library. Donahoe has visited Ireland regularly for the last 36 years, and now takes groups on escorted tours around Ireland. The program is for adults.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.