Bulletin Board: March 3, 2020

Coonskin hike
The Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will “spring forward” at the March First Saturday Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday in Coonskin Park. The 2.5-mile hike uses the trail by the river. Park and meet at the Coonskin Pool parking lot. Registration is not required. For more information, contact pattihamil10@gmail.com or find WV Walkers on Facebook.
Soup/silence and Sacred Journey workshop
The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will meet for Soup/Silence and Sacred Journey workshops Friday at 1601 Virginia St. E. The luncheon will be held from noon to 12:50 p.m. and the workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted.
Thomas Merton Society
The Charleston Chapter of Thomas Merton Society will meet at 7 p.m. March 10 at the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E. Call 304-345-0926 for more information.
Friends of Public Broadcasting meeting
The Friends of West Virginia Public Broadcasting will meet at 12:30 p.m. March 11 at the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Headquarters, 600 Capitol St.
