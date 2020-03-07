Bulletin Board: March 7, 2020

Historical society open house

The St. Albans Historical Society will be having an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at their museum at 404 Fourth Ave in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot,. There are hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays available. Bring old St. Albans photos to be scanned for their files if you wish.

RCBI to award free robots to select groups of students

As part of NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium efforts to increase participation by girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), the Robert C. Byrd institute (RCBI) will present a free robotics boot camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 14 at the RCBI, 1050 Fourth Ave., Huntington. Up to five groups of 9 to 14 year olds who complete the training and commit to compete as a team will receive free Lego Mindstorms EV3 robots. A limited number of individuals – both girls and boys – also are welcome to participate and will be assigned to groups, said Deacon Stone, RCBI makerspace/STEM coordinator. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Students will learn to build, program and maneuver robots under the guidance of instructors from the NASA IV&V Educator Resource Center. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required at www.wvmakes.com. For more information, contact Stone at dstone@rcbi.org or 304-781-1659.

Arts and crafts vendors sought

The Woman’s Club of Dunbar is seeking vendors for its Arts and Crafts Show to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28. If interested, call 304-552-8468 or 304-881-6977 for more information.

Consignment sale registration open

Registration for the Twice Blessed Consignment Sale is now being accepted for the sale scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28 at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston. Sign up to be a consignor at www.twiceblessed.net. Keep 70 percent and the rest benefits charity. Good quality spring/summer infant through junior clothing, pajamas, shoes, bathing suits, maternity clothing, approved cribs, strollers, high chairs, bouncy seats, swings, toys, books, bikes and anything else a child could need is accepted. Volunteers who work the sale can shop early on March 27.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, March 7, 2020

Baker, Thomas - 1 p.m., North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston.

Baldwin, Orville - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Ceperley, Florian - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Clay, Sylvia - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Collins, Ronnie - 10 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Comstock, David - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Cook, Amy - 10 a.m., Eleanor Town Hall, Eleanor.

Davis, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Facemire Jr., Cecil - 2 p.m., Birch River Cemetery.

Facemyer, Jenny - 1 p.m., Southeast Church of the Nazarene, Kanawha City.

Ferrell, Michael - Noon, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.

Garrett, Joel - 1 p.m., Boggs Fork Community Church, near Spencer.

Harper, Earthleen - 4 p.m., Rucker Cemetery, Elkview.

Justice, Mayfair - 10 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Moore, Mary - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery.

Moss, Nancy - 12:30 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Neidert, Ronald - 10 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wheeling.

Newsom, Doris - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Pendleberry, Ruth - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Ruch, James - Noon, First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Shamblin, Jesse - 2 p.m., Toney's Branch Church, Bloomingrose.

Treadway, Donald - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Weethee Sr., Robert - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Williams Sr., Herman - 2 p.m., Clear Creek Presbyterian Church.