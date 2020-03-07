Bulletin Board: March 7, 2020

Historical society open house
The St. Albans Historical Society will be having an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at their museum at 404 Fourth Ave in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot,. There are hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays available. Bring old St. Albans photos to be scanned for their files if you wish.
RCBI to award free robots to select groups of students
As part of NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium efforts to increase participation by girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), the Robert C. Byrd institute (RCBI) will present a free robotics boot camp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 14 at the RCBI, 1050 Fourth Ave., Huntington. Up to five groups of 9 to 14 year olds who complete the training and commit to compete as a team will receive free Lego Mindstorms EV3 robots. A limited number of individuals – both girls and boys – also are welcome to participate and will be assigned to groups, said Deacon Stone, RCBI makerspace/STEM coordinator. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Students will learn to build, program and maneuver robots under the guidance of instructors from the NASA IV&V Educator Resource Center. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required at www.wvmakes.com. For more information, contact Stone at dstone@rcbi.org or 304-781-1659.
Arts and crafts vendors sought
The Woman’s Club of Dunbar is seeking vendors for its Arts and Crafts Show to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28. If interested, call 304-552-8468 or 304-881-6977 for more information.
Consignment sale registration open
Registration for the Twice Blessed Consignment Sale is now being accepted for the sale scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28 at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston. Sign up to be a consignor at www.twiceblessed.net. Keep 70 percent and the rest benefits charity. Good quality spring/summer infant through junior clothing, pajamas, shoes, bathing suits, maternity clothing, approved cribs, strollers, high chairs, bouncy seats, swings, toys, books, bikes and anything else a child could need is accepted. Volunteers who work the sale can shop early on March 27.
