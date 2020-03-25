Bulletin Board: March 25, 2020

Kanawha County Republican Women
The Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club meeting that was scheduled for April 6 at the Charleston Coliseum has been canceled. For more information, call 304-965-5365.
KCPL services
During the Kanawha County Public Library’s closure, the library system continues to offer a wide range of services to patrons. KCPL From Home allows patrons to enjoy online services such as Hoopla Digital, Mango Languages, Kanopy, Tumblebooks, Freegal Music, RBDigital, and WVDeli for free. These services and more are available at https://kcplfromhome.weebly.com/. To help patrons take advantage of our KCPL From Home services, the number of Kanopy checkouts have been increased to 10 items per patron. As always, the KanopyKids mode has unlimited checkouts. Hoopla Digital checkouts have been increased to 15 items.
Girl Scouts seeking donations
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond has suspended all booth sales to maintain the health and safety of Girl Scouts. But troops are left with cases upon cases of cookies they intended to sell to help reach their goals — like service projects, programming or community initiatives. Now, Girl Scouts are asking those in West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia to donate money to buy out the cookie stock to be donated to first-responders around the area. Visit bit.ly/cookiebuyout, enter your information and choose your donation amount. For example, if you donate $500, that is 100 boxes of cookies for those who could use a taste of comfort. Girl Scout leaders are prepared around the state to get your donations to the first-responders working to combat COVID-19. For more information, visit bdgsc.org.
