Bulletin Board: March 2, 2020

Healing Diet (Paleo) meet
Healing Diet (Paleo) meeting will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E Street in South Charleston. The group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through the use of whole foods, exercise, stress and toxin reduction. Linda Childers is the group leader. New members are welcome. The group has been studying “The Paleo Cure,” by Chris Kresser, which is available on Amazon.com. Newcomers are asked to arrive at 5 p.m. This group has a Facebook page called Healing in Huntington. There is no cost to attend. Donations are accepted to support the mission of the group. For more information contact Linda Childers at 304-633-2841 or artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com.
Summer Arts Camp 2020
Registration is now being accepted for the West Virginia Summer Arts Camp 2020 held July 6-17. There will be new classes this year. For information and registration visit the website at: www.wvsummer artcamp.com
Problem Gamblers
The Problem Gamblers Help Network of West Virginia, the group that operates the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline, is hosting a free training on gambling addiction and video gaming disorder from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 27 at the Four Points Sheraton in Charleston. Featured speakers include Randy Livingston, former NBA player who will talk about the impact of legalized sports betting, Cam Adair, founder of Game Quitters, who will talk about his own experience overcoming video game addiction, and Heather Chapman, internationally known psychologist who specializes in gambling addition treatment. Continuing education units will be offered for helping professionals. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. Visit 1800GAMBLER.net for registration and details.
