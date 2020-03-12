Bulletin Board: March 12, 2020

‘Growing through Grief’ program
The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality is offering a program titled “Growing Through Grief,” which will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at its location, 1601 Virginia St. E. Sister Carole A. Riley, Ph.D., will speak. To register, call 304-345-0926 or email: wvisreg@gmail.com. The cost is $50, which includes lunch and a certificate.
Kanawha Valley Chapter DAR
The Kanawha Valley Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at noon Saturday at the First State Bank, 724 Teays Valley Road, in Hurricane, for a covered dish luncheon and meeting. Three new members will be installed. The Kanawha Valley Chapter and WVDAR winner of the 8th grade American History Contest and the Chapter and WVDAR Outstanding Teacher will be honored. Michelle Hoffman, Chapter Women’s Issues Chairman, will present a program about “Outstanding Women in American History.” Delegates to the 115th WVDAR State Conference and the 129th Continental Congress will be elected. Hostesses are Shirley Gilkeson and Patty Young.
International sorority meeting
Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Cracker Barrel in Kanawha City. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. Charlotte Bowling will host and present a program. The upcoming annual event will be discussed.
Charleston International Club meeting
The Charleston International Club will feature a presentation titled “Jack’s Wander Year,” on March 20 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. E. Charleston resident Jack Levin describes a nine-month solo journey he made in his 20s through the Mediterranean, Middle East and East Africa at 6:30 p.m. A potluck dinner will be held at 6 p.m.
