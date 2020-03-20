Bulletin Board: March 19, 2020

bulletinboard

Healing Diet Group meetings canceled

The Healing Diet Group’s meetings scheduled for Sunday and April 2 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E St. in South Charleston, have been canceled.

Table tennis championship canceled

The WV Table Tennis Championship tournament that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

Elkview area cleanup canceled

The Kanawha County Commission and the Kanawha County Planning Office have canceled the Elkview area clean-up scheduled for Saturday at the old Herbert Hoover site.

WV Master Naturalists program canceled

West Virginia Master Naturalists program scheduled for Friday at the University of Charleston has been canceled.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, March 20, 20202

Bass Sr., James - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Bess, Barry - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Bradley, Martha - 2 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Johnson Sr., James - Noon, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Khuri, Grace - 1 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Knighton, Jean - Noon, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Charleston.

Meadows Jr., Emory - 1 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Oxley, Ronda - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Ramsey, Freddie - Noon, Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Surface, Carlos - 1 p.m., Elk River Nazarene Church, Charleston.

Tatterson, David - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Walker, Boyd - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.