Bulletin Board: March 19, 2020

Healing Diet Group meetings canceled
The Healing Diet Group’s meetings scheduled for Sunday and April 2 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E St. in South Charleston, have been canceled.
Table tennis championship canceled
The WV Table Tennis Championship tournament that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
Elkview area cleanup canceled
The Kanawha County Commission and the Kanawha County Planning Office have canceled the Elkview area clean-up scheduled for Saturday at the old Herbert Hoover site.
WV Master Naturalists program canceled
West Virginia Master Naturalists program scheduled for Friday at the University of Charleston has been canceled.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.