Bulletin board: March 14, 2020

Bird club meeting
The Handlan Chapter of the Brooks Bird Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the South Charleston Library. The presentation will focus on bird species found in the state, but also in Africa and Europe.
Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma meeting
Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma is holding its March meeting at 4 Tuesday in the Baptist Temple parlor. New prospective members will be welcomed. Guest speaker will be Patti Hamilton, who will speak on “Women in Leadership.” Officers for the next two years will be presented.
Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society
The Kanawha Valley Astronomical Society will meet at 7 p.m. March 20 at Camp Virgil Tate (Boone Maxwell Lodge) in Sissonville. The topic will be “The Birth and Death of Stars.” After the meeting, participants will go to Breezy Point Observatory for observing. For information visit www.kvas.org.
Montessori Mystery Dinner postponed
“The Indigo Diamond Thief,” a family-friendly mystery dinner theater event originally to be presented by Mountaineer Montessori Middle School on March 21, has been postponed for community health reasons. For information, visit the MMS website at www.mountaineer montessori.org or call the school office at 304-342-7870.
Note: Events listed above are subject to change.
