Bulletin Board: March 9, 2020

International sorority
The Alpha Lambda Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mountain Pie Company, 5930 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. Dinner will be served off the menu. President Jeanie Hively will preside over the business meeting.
Finance/golf committee
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation’s Finance/Golf Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Coonskin Administration Office, Coonskin Park. The agenda is available at the Park office. For information, call 304-341-8000.
Association of Museums
The West Virginia Association of Museums will hold its annual conference and meeting March 26-28 in Bridgeport. Dr. Kym Rice, the interim director of the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design at George Washington University, is the keynote speaker. For registration information or questions, contact WVAM president Crystal Wimer at 304-813-8569 or email museumsofwv@gmail.com.