Bulletin Board: March 27, 2020

VAMC offering Mindfulness Practice via phone
Beckley VA Medical Center has suspended in-person classes and non-emergent appointments for The Whole Health Program, however, veterans will be able to call in for a half-hour long mindfulness practice session, led by Social Worker Jamie Crosier, MSW, LCSW of the Greenbrier VA Clinic. Mindfulness is a type of meditation in which you focus on being intensely aware of what you’re sensing and feeling in the moment. Veterans who are interested can call in to 1-800-767-1750 with code 66778# at 10 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Veterans are asked to call between 9:55 and 10:05 a.m.; no calls will be taken after as practice will begin. To track participants, Beckley VAMC requests that a veteran call before or after the session to sign in. Call 304-255-2121, ext. 3180, 3126, or 3125.
Mount Olivet music convention canceled
The Mount Olivet District Baptist Vondal M. Taylor Sr. Music Convention’s 107th session has been canceled.
New Life Fellowship services canceled
New Life Fellowship has canceled all church activities until further notice.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.