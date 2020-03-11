Bulletin Board: March 11, 2020

Parks and Recreation meeting

The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 2 p.m. March 18 at the Coonskin Clubhouse Oak Room, Coonskin Park. The agenda is available for review at the Park office. Call 304-341-8000 for more information.

Motivational interviewing workshop

The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center will have a motivational interviewing workshop from 9 a.m. to noon March 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Suite 300. The cost is $40. CE credits available for SW, LPC, RN and addictions professionals. Sky Kershner will lead the workshop. For information, call 304-346-9689.

Table tennis championship

The Charleston Table Tennis Club (CTTC) is hosting the state Table Tennis Championship at 10 a.m. March 21 at the North Charleston Community Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. There is no charge to watch the tournament. Anyone interested in competing should contact Dale Goff at 304-415-8685 or email him at dale.goff3@gmail.com. Visit the Facebook page at “West Virginia Table Tennis.”

Funerals Today

FUNERALS FOR TODAY MARCH 11, 2020

Albright, Georgia - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Anderson, Gwendolyn - 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Montgomery.

Cochran, Helen - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Fitzwater, Eldon - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Martin, Robert - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Norman, Iva - 11 a.m., Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Persinger, Ed - 7 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Ramsey, Mary - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Stone, Maverick - 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.

Welder, Rodney - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.