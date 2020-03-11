Bulletin Board: March 11, 2020

Parks and Recreation meeting
The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 2 p.m. March 18 at the Coonskin Clubhouse Oak Room, Coonskin Park. The agenda is available for review at the Park office. Call 304-341-8000 for more information.
Motivational interviewing workshop
The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center will have a motivational interviewing workshop from 9 a.m. to noon March 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Suite 300. The cost is $40. CE credits available for SW, LPC, RN and addictions professionals. Sky Kershner will lead the workshop. For information, call 304-346-9689.
Table tennis championship
The Charleston Table Tennis Club (CTTC) is hosting the state Table Tennis Championship at 10 a.m. March 21 at the North Charleston Community Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. There is no charge to watch the tournament. Anyone interested in competing should contact Dale Goff at 304-415-8685 or email him at dale.goff3@gmail.com. Visit the Facebook page at “West Virginia Table Tennis.”
