Bulletin Board: March 16, 2020

Kanawha County library basket auction postponed
The Friends of The Library Foundation and the Kanawha County Public Library have postponed the 14th annual “A Tisket, A Tasket, A Literary Basket” silent auction, originally scheduled for March 28, out of an abundance of caution from the COVID-19 outbreak. Organizers hope to choose a new date in the near future. For information and other events of Kanawha County Public Library, visit www.kanawhalibrary.org.
Archives and history program
“West Virginia Women and the Right to Vote: A Symposium” will be held at 10 a.m. March 21 in the Archives and History Library at the Culture Center in Charleston. The program is free and will feature three speakers — Joan C. Browning, Dr. Katharine Antolini and Mary Johnson. For information, contact the Archives and History Library at 304-558-0230.
NOTE: All events subject to change.
