Bulletin Board: March 16, 2020

Kanawha County library basket auction postponed

The Friends of The Library Foundation and the Kanawha County Public Library have postponed the 14th annual “A Tisket, A Tasket, A Literary Basket” silent auction, originally scheduled for March 28, out of an abundance of caution from the COVID-19 outbreak. Organizers hope to choose a new date in the near future. For information and other events of Kanawha County Public Library, visit www.kanawhalibrary.org.

Archives and history program

“West Virginia Women and the Right to Vote: A Symposium” will be held at 10 a.m. March 21 in the Archives and History Library at the Culture Center in Charleston. The program is free and will feature three speakers — Joan C. Browning, Dr. Katharine Antolini and Mary Johnson. For information, contact the Archives and History Library at 304-558-0230.

NOTE: All events subject to change.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, March 15, 2020

Beeler, Elsie - 2 p.m., Bible Center Church, Charleston.

Bradley, Will - Noon, Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

Chapman, Opal - 2 p.m., Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.

Creer, James - 12:15 p.m., procession will leave Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.

Dempsey, Judith - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Harper, Charles - 11 a.m., Gassaway Baptist Church.

Husson, Simone - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Meadows, Connie - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Michaels Jr., Albert - 11 a.m., SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Oak Hill.

Morris, Tommy - 11:30 a.m., procession will leave Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Stone, Kathy - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.